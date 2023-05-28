Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Memorial Day As Debt Deal, Rate Hike Loom; Tesla Rival Faces Delisting
The Dow Jones Industrial Average looked past a higher inflation print and ended the trading day 1% higher. Tech leaders gained on Friday while health care stocks fell. Federal debt ceiling negotiations appeared to take a positive turn ahead of Memorial Day. The proposed deal would raise the $31.4…
