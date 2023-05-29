Seniors concerned about Social Security amid debt limit uncertainty

ViewPresident Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy struck a deal on the debt ceiling over the weekend in a step toward averting what many experts say could have been a financial disaster for the U.S.
But weeks of political back and forth left many American seniors on edge, concerned Social Security checks could've...
