Sequoia is splitting into three entities — Sequoia Capital in U.S. and Europe, Peak XV Partners in India and Southeast Asia, and HongShan in China — as the storied venture firm scrambles to assess the increasing complexity of managing a decentralized operation. The split — which will go into…



#sequoiacapital #southeastasia #hongshan #sequoia #roelofbotha #neilshen #shailendrasingh #quantum #g7 #sequoiacapitalchina