Crispin Odey ousted from hedge fund in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

Crispin Odey ousted from hedge fund in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

Upworthy

Published

Partners of Crispin Odey, the high-profile City tycoon and Conservative party donor, say they have removed the financier from the hedge fund he founded following a string of sexual harassment claims. The executive committee of Odey Asset Management released a strongly-worded statement on Saturday…

#crispinodey #conservative #odeyassetmanagement #petermartin #michaelede #tortoise #cityoflondon #mrodey #telegraph

Full Article