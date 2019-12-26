Global  

After Cabinet opposed Mexican cartel policy, Trump forged ahead

After Cabinet opposed Mexican cartel policy, Trump forged ahead

After Cabinet opposed Mexican cartel policy, Trump forged ahead

Before President Trump announced last month he would forge ahead with designating Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, five people knowledgeable with the matter told Reuters that Cabinet members and top aides opposed it.
Exclusive: After Cabinet opposed Mexican cartel policy, Trump forged ahead

In the weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration this month that he would forge ahead...
Reuters - Published


