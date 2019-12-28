Spotify bans politicals ads in 2020

Spotify said in a statement to the site it will ban all political advertising in early 2020.

According to Gizmodo, they admitted to not having the tools necessary to review that content.

The suspension of political ads will be for all ad-supported content, including its original podcasts.

The company said they would “reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities.” By banning these ads, Spotify sets the stage for Google and Twitter to follow suit.