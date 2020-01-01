Study: Patients With Cancer Diagnosis Need To Watch Out For Shingles Virus

UPI reports Australian researchers say cancer patients should be care of developing shingles.

The painful skin condition is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.

The virus lays dormant in the human body then appears at some point later in life.

A new study shows a cancer diagnosis puts patients at 40% higher risk of developing shingles than a person without cancer.

Patients with a blood-related, or hematological, cancer diagnosis were three times more likely to get shingles.