Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick

Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick She wed her significant other on New Year's Day, just minutes after confirming they had got engaged on New Year's Eve.

Kathy Griffin via Twitter: Kathy Griffin via Twitter: The couple's ceremony was officiated by 'Grace and Frankie' star Lily Tomlin.

Kathy Griffin via Instagram:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maria_battles

Maria Battles ......Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Pictured. Plus, Kathy Griffin marries longtim… https://t.co/zH47WsAiAT 3 days ago

TopMusicMovies

Sillvestre Simones Kathy Griffin Marries Randy Bick - https://t.co/6BuUUqjtwF https://t.co/sB8cRBrpNW 3 days ago

Sulafestival

World Wine Festivals Kathy Griffin Marries Longtime Boyfriend Randy Bick on New Year’s Day, Lily Tomlin Officiates - Us Weekly… https://t.co/62Fp31fpNA 4 days ago

Mari_Twins

Mari Twins RT @usweekly: Lily Tomlin officiated Kathy Griffin’s surprise wedding after midnight! https://t.co/xQmt6xH0uk 5 days ago

deannacruz

Deanna Cruz Kathy Griffin Marries Randy Bick in the Same Dress She Wore on Their 1st Date 8 Years Ago https://t.co/1hXrp9nASQ 6 days ago

kalron63

❌Mike Winner ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @itscollmc: May God be with that poor man. Kathy Griffin Marries Boyfriend Randy Bick on New Year’s Day https://t.co/A4XltTuvRW 6 days ago

michaelgiff31

Michael Gifford RT @sistronk: Well..... there’s hope for me after all 😁 Kathy Griffin, 59, MARRIES Randy Bick, 41, in surprise NYE ceremony https://t.co/6… 6 days ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #AndersonCooper Watch: Comedian Kathy Griffin marries Randy Bick; Lily Tomlin officiates https://t.co/zjsLP… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, America Ferrera expecting second baby, and Kathy Griffin Marries on New Years Day [Video]Trending: Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, America Ferrera expecting second baby, and Kathy Griffin Marries on New Years Day

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Love Meter: Kathy Griffin Gets Hitched, Madonna’s New Man [Video]Love Meter: Kathy Griffin Gets Hitched, Madonna’s New Man

ET Canada gives you the latest on some of Hollywood’s long-lasting and new A-list couples, from Kathy Griffin tying the knot to her beau Randy Bick to Madonna making her rumoured new relationship..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.