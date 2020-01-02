Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:15s - Published Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean to headline Coachella Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean are to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next year, with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey, and FKA Twigs also set to perform at the event.

