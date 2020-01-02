Global  

'Surviving R. Kelly Part II' Airs On Lifetime

The first two episodes of "Surviving R.

Kelly Part II: The Reckoning" premiered Thursday night.

Featuring five episodes airing over three consecutive nights, Lifetime has begun to air the second season.

The first six-hour docuseries, which aired in January 2019 scored more than 26 million viewers.

The series focuses on the allegations of sexual misconduct over decades by singer R.Kelly.

The Grammy-winning artist has denied multiple allegations of abuse, manipulation, and inappropriate encounters.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to a range of federal charges, including sexual exploitation of a child and kidnapping.

According to CNN, he is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.
