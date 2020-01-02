'Surviving R. Kelly Part II' Airs On Lifetime
The first two episodes of "Surviving R.
Kelly Part II: The Reckoning" premiered Thursday night.
Featuring five episodes airing over three consecutive nights, Lifetime has begun to air the second season.
The first six-hour docuseries, which aired in January 2019 scored more than 26 million viewers.
The series focuses on the allegations of sexual misconduct over decades by singer R.Kelly.
The Grammy-winning artist has denied multiple allegations of abuse, manipulation, and inappropriate encounters.
Kelly has pleaded not guilty to a range of federal charges, including sexual exploitation of a child and kidnapping.
According to CNN, he is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.