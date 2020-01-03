Global  

Killing of Iranian commander 'extreme provocation': Buttigieg

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, a military veteran, on Friday said President Trump&apos;s authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani &quot;must not be the beginning of another endless war.&quot;
