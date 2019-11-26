Global  

Drag Kids movie

Drag Kids movie

Drag Kids movie

Drag Kids movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Drag has always been about breaking down barriers and daring to do the unexpected.

Now, a new type of queen is on the scene: she’s fierce, she’s living in a time of unprecedented access to queer culture, and she’s younger than ever before.

She’s a drag kid and she’s a long way from the era of the queens who led the Stonewall Riots nearly 50 years ago.

Stephan, Jason, Bracken and Nemis have never met, but they’re united by a shared passion for drag.

They are about to come together for the first time – to perform Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ at the world-famous Montreal Pride Festival.

As they prepare for the big show, each faces their own unique challenges, as well as challenges they have in common - deep feelings of isolation and the struggle of trying to claim a place of your own on the fringes of a fringe culture.

Drag Kids is a beautiful, daring, and touching portrait of four kids chasing freedom and friendship through the art of drag.

Starring: Queen Lactatia, Bracken Gvasalia, Laddy GaGa, and Suzan Bee Anthony
Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Movie Quotes That Only Millennials Understand [Video]Top 10 Movie Quotes That Only Millennials Understand

These are the movie quotes that only 2000s kids understand.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:41Published

Streaming Service Makes Everyone Act Like Kids [Video]Streaming Service Makes Everyone Act Like Kids

Occurred on November 18, 2019 / Middle Village, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "The boys were tired of her taking over the t.v. and always wanting to watch Frozen and Moana. The boys wanted to watch..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:59Published

