‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota

‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota

‘No point blaming others’: Sachin Pilot on infant’s deaths in Kota

Contradicting his own party’s government over the infant deaths at JK Lon Hospital in Kota on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot said that the state government’s response was not satisfactory.
We could have been more sensitive: Sachin Pilot on Rajasthan govt's response to infant deaths in Kota

Criticising his government over the deaths of 107 children in Kota's state-run JK Lon Hospital,...
IndiaTimes - Published

Kota infant deaths: No point blaming BJP govt after being in power for a year, says Sachin Pilot


Indian Express - Published


