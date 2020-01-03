Global  

Iranian Americans Celebrate Death Of General

Iranian Americans Celebrate Death Of General

Iranian Americans Celebrate Death Of General

Iranian Americans gathered outside the Federal Building in Westwood to Celebrate the elimination of General Soleimani.
U.S. calls killing of top Iranian general a defensive attack

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem...
CBS News - Published


The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted [Video]The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted

In mid-October, Iran&apos;s general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted [Video]The Iranian plan that Soleimani's death thwarted

In mid-October, Iran's general Qassem Soleimani met with his Iraqi Shi’ite militia allies at a villa on the banks of the Tigris River. Reuters sources are detailing what specifically was orchestrated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

