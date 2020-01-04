Global  

Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Aukland, New Zealand

A time-lapse shows the apocalyptic sight of the Australian bushfires smoke that has drifted across to Auckland, New Zealand.

The clip was created today (January 5th).
"Auckland city has suddenly gained an orange hue this afternoonas smoke blown from Australia's bushfires clouds over the city," said the filmer.



