Lisa Nandy: Trust cost Labour at the election

Lisa Nandy: Trust cost Labour at the election

Lisa Nandy: Trust cost Labour at the election

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy discusses whether Jeremy Corbyn was a good leader of the Labour Party.
Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips enter race to succeed Corbyn as Labour leader

Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips enter race to succeed Corbyn as Labour leaderProminent backbenchers Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips have joined the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as...
Who will win the UK's Labour leadership contest? [Video]Who will win the UK's Labour leadership contest?

After Labour suffered its worst defeat since 1935, the race is on to replace leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Emily Thornberry confirms bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader [Video]Emily Thornberry confirms bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

Labour’s Emily Thornberry has declared her candidacy to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as she revealed she warned him it would be an act of “catastrophic political folly” to back the doomed election. The..

