Lindsey Graham wants rule change to start Senate impeachment trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 06:16s
Lindsey Graham wants rule change to start Senate impeachment trial if Nancy Pelosi doesn&apos;t turn over articles
Senate Republican eyes rule change to kick start Trump impeachment trial

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an...
Reuters India - Published


Graham gives Pelosi ultimatum, proposes Senate rule change to remove her from impeachment process

Senator Lindsey Graham insists that if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not deliver articles of...
FOXNews.com - Published



Recent related videos from verified sources

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works [Video]7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works

7 Things to Know About How a Senate Impeachment Trial Works. 1. Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice.". Though Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has stated, "I'm not an impartial..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34

A ‘Mockery’ Of A Trial? [Video]A ‘Mockery’ Of A Trial?

Ethics expert Craig Holman spoke with Huffpost about the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:47

