Weinstein rape trial begins in Manhattan court

Weinstein rape trial begins in Manhattan court

Weinstein rape trial begins in Manhattan court

Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court on Monday for the start of his landmark trial on charges of rape, allegations that helped fuel the #MeToo movement and a reckoning for powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
Weinstein rape trial begins in Manhattan court

Former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein arrived at a Manhattan court with a walker on Monday for the start of his criminal trial.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York.

He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge - predatory sexual assault.

One of the women, former production assistant Mimi Haley, says that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006.

The other woman, who is accusing Weinstein of rape in 2013, has not been publicly identified.

They’re just two of more than 80 women have accused Weinstein - once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers - of sexual misconduct going back decades.

Those alleged wrongdoings have become a symbol of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

Weinstein has denied the allegations and says any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

A pretrial conference is now underway.

Jury selection will take place in a Manhattan state court on Tuesday.



