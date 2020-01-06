Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & Tosin Cole Talk Season 12 Of The Hit BBC America Series, "Doctor Who"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 36:26s - Published < > Embed
Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & Tosin Cole Talk Season 12 Of The Hit BBC America Series, 'Doctor Who'

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & Tosin Cole Talk Season 12 Of The Hit BBC America Series, "Doctor Who"

BBC America’s hit action-adventure series, "Doctor Who," is back!

Kicking off 2020, the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) returns resuming her time-and-space travels with friends Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill) and Graham (Bradley Walsh).

Starting with an action-packed two-part episode, the Thirteenth Doctor is well and truly back with a bang.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

daniiayres

dani aparentemente sensata RT @nicejobsexy: I wish Winona had a best friend like Jodie Whittaker has Mandip Gill and fed us content everyday. Also thats the cutest fr… 54 minutes ago

nicejobsexy

barb I wish Winona had a best friend like Jodie Whittaker has Mandip Gill and fed us content everyday. Also thats the cu… https://t.co/tO0bxHajgg 2 hours ago

littlepowles

Cherry @MCMComicCon people you should totally ask for london : Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh, Jodie Whittaker, an… https://t.co/uDnj6oMzS0 3 hours ago

MsMonoProd

MsMono Productions @girlsontopstees Michaela Coel, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Jodie Whittaker, Awkwafina, Sharon Horgan, Mandip Gil… https://t.co/XmUiH213vK 5 hours ago

DerekHandley

Derek Victor @CompanionsOfWho Spyfall. I enjoyed everything about it. Great performances, esp. Jodie Whittaker, Sacha Dhawan, Ma… https://t.co/ngWt9vPR4d 9 hours ago

candiceprvt

Candice RT @sashastbells: RAISED MILLIONS FOR THE LGBT. EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU JODIE WHITTAKER AND MANDIP GILL. https://t.co/gbZwdpWetc 13 hours ago

sashastbells

jas RAISED MILLIONS FOR THE LGBT. EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU JODIE WHITTAKER AND MANDIP GILL. https://t.co/gbZwdpWetc 17 hours ago

imbethwhittaker

b e t h 🌻 part two of me loving ms jodie whittaker and mandip gill aka the hottest woman on this earth and her girlfriend https://t.co/TJshgYYwqQ 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Doctor Who's' Jodie Whittaker Finds The Regeneration Of The Doctor So Powerful [Video]"Doctor Who's" Jodie Whittaker Finds The Regeneration Of The Doctor So Powerful

Jodie Whittaker, who stars as the Thirteenth Doctor in BBCA's "Doctor Who," discusses the childlike quality of The Doctor and why that interested her in the character.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:01Published

How The 'Doctor Who' Cast Found Out About The Return Of The Master [Video]How The "Doctor Who" Cast Found Out About The Return Of The Master

Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill of "Doctor Who" reveal that the BBCA series captured their genuine reactions with the return of one of the most iconic characters, The Master.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.