Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Celebrities React To Australia Wildfires

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Celebrities React To Australia Wildfires

Celebrities React To Australia Wildfires

Politics and scandals occasionally stole the spotlight at the 2020 Golden Globes, but there was one topic that united Hollywood was the call to action to combat the wildfires in Australia.

ET Canada breaks down the celebrity reaction and the stars who have stepped up to help out, which includes some Golden Globe winners.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kidman, Jackman rally to support Australia as wildfires rage

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (IANS) A bevy of Hollywood celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Pink, Hugh Jackman have...
Sify - Published

P!nk Joins Celebrities in Donating to Help Fight Australia’s Catastrophic Wildfires, Pledging to Give $500,000


TIME - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.