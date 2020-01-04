|
Celebrities React To Australia Wildfires
|
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Celebrities React To Australia Wildfires
Politics and scandals occasionally stole the spotlight at the 2020 Golden Globes, but there was one topic that united Hollywood was the call to action to combat the wildfires in Australia.
ET Canada breaks down the celebrity reaction and the stars who have stepped up to help out, which includes some Golden Globe winners.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Los Angeles, Jan 5 (IANS) A bevy of Hollywood celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Pink, Hugh Jackman have...
Sify - Published
TIME - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this