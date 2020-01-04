U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move
U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move
An estimated 1 million mourners filled the streets of Tehran to mourn General Qasem Soleimani, and now, those mourners want revenge.
CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
