U.S. Braces For Iran's Next Move

An estimated 1 million mourners filled the streets of Tehran to mourn General Qasem Soleimani, and now, those mourners want revenge.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.
Oil steadies as market ponders Iran's next move

Oil prices steadied on Monday after Brent touched above $70 a barrel on rhetoric from the United...
Reuters - Published

All eyes on Iran following U.S. strike

The world is now awaiting Iran's next move, following the U.S. airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem...
CBS News - Published


truth2action

Truth 2 Action US braces for Iran's next move as regime vows revenge for Soleimani strike https://t.co/U59ZHnUgzd 1 hour ago

DYShor

David Shor U.S. braces for Iran's next move as mourning period ends https://t.co/ANUZTJ3K9J https://t.co/uBv4rfUKmG 1 hour ago


US Bracing For Iran's Next Move Following Death Of Top Military General [Video]US Bracing For Iran's Next Move Following Death Of Top Military General

CBS4's Natalie Brand an estimated one million people filled the streets of Tehran Monday for a public funeral procession and calling for revenge.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:11Published

