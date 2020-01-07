Global  

SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit

SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late on Monday, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers.

His Starlink fleet now numbering 180, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk plans to ultimately launch thousands of these compact flat-panel satellites to provide global internet service.
