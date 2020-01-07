SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published SpaceX launches 60 new internet satellites into orbit SpaceX launched 60 more mini internet satellites late on Monday, this time testing a dark coating to appease stargazers. His Starlink fleet now numbering 180, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk plans to ultimately launch thousands of these compact flat-panel satellites to provide global internet service.

