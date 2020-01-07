Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56

The stampede occurred during the funeral procession for Maj.

Gen.

Qassem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman.

.

Iranian state TV also reported at least 213 injuries as a result of the stampede.

More than a million people attended a similar procession on Monday in Tehran, the Iranian capital.

Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike as his convoy was leaving the Baghdad airport in Iraq.

The U.S. considered Soleimani a terrorist and war criminal.

His death has rapidly increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The Iranian parliament approved a bill that designated the U.S. Pentagon and military as terrorist organizations.

According to a HuffPost-YouGov survey, 43% of Americans approve of Trump's decision on the airstrike that killed Soleimani