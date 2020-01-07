Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes

Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency after the island got hit with a series of earthquakes.

According to Reuters, at least one person was killed, several buildings fell over and power was knocked out.

The strongest earthquake Puerto Rico faced was 6.4, the most powerful to hit the U.S. territory.

Two large power plants were shut down, cutting off drinking water to at least 300,000 customers.

Vazquez said she wasn’t sure when the power would be restored.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Puerto Rico declares state of emergency after wide quake damage

Puerto Rico declares state of emergency after wide quake damageGuayanilla, Puerto Rico (AFP) Jan 7, 2020 Puerto Rico's governor declared a state of emergency on...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsReutersTelegraph.co.ukSBS


Earthquake collapses iconic stone arch Punta Ventana in Puerto Rico

Earthquake collapses iconic stone arch Punta Ventana in Puerto RicoA rock formation at a popular tourist attraction on Puerto Rico has collapsed after a powerful...
New Zealand Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

madgurl69

Caryn Venter Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Quake Rocks Residents Awake https://t.co/UM8fNCKXtC 55 seconds ago

sweet1220skype

(✩A✩) RT @Reuters: Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency after the strongest earthquake in 102 years provoked a power outage across the islan… 41 minutes ago

7Dnews

7D News Puerto Rico in State of Emergency After Most Powerful Quake in 102 Years Read more: https://t.co/CkR2mBX09w… https://t.co/oJK3619Fnp 46 minutes ago

elsie_sitowski

Elsie Sitowski RT @business: NEW: Puerto Rico declares a state of emergency after a strong earthquake shut down all of the island’s electricity https://t.… 50 minutes ago

drdj99

Deanna Wilson Bogue Puerto Rico declares state of emergency following deadly earthquakes https://t.co/j9T4MO6Df1 1 hour ago

iamzaki

Zack Qayoumi 📻🌌 Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Quake Rocks Residents Awake https://t.co/SMTtkDMyzs via @NPR https://t.co/QC27A33Yr9 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes [Video]Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

Puerto Rico earthquake: At least 1 dead, island without power [Video]Puerto Rico earthquake: At least 1 dead, island without power

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake was the most severe in a series of tremors off the US territory over the past 10 days.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.