Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops

Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops



Iran has fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it &apos;a slap in the face&apos;, but it&apos;s unclear if the cycle of revenge stops there.
