'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

"From shooting down a drone, from attacking tankers, from killing a U.S. citizen to attacking our embassy, the president has made it very clear that if you kill an American, we will respond directly and we did and we are safer for it," McCarthy said.

The U.S. strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani followed a sharp increase in U.S.-Iranian hostilities in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militias attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad after a deadly U.S. air raid on Kataib Hezbollah, founded by Muhandis.

Washington accused the group of an attack on an Iraqi military base that killed an American contractor.