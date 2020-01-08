Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said it was 'welcome news' that there were no U.S. casualties after Iranian missiles were fired on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and defended Trump's decision to kill a top Iranian commander last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

"From shooting down a drone, from attacking tankers, from killing a U.S. citizen to attacking our embassy, the president has made it very clear that if you kill an American, we will respond directly and we did and we are safer for it," McCarthy said.

The U.S. strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani followed a sharp increase in U.S.-Iranian hostilities in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militias attacked the U.S. embassy in Baghdad after a deadly U.S. air raid on Kataib Hezbollah, founded by Muhandis.

Washington accused the group of an attack on an Iraqi military base that killed an American contractor.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarolHelms

AmericanLady RT @DanaMil70590816: @sfrsteel @roswell2001 Trump let the Democrats melt down for 24 hours & we got a very clear picture, Nancy partied it… 1 hour ago

DanaMil70590816

DisneyCoveredForEpstein @sfrsteel @roswell2001 Trump let the Democrats melt down for 24 hours & we got a very clear picture, Nancy partied… https://t.co/5FyZ8KQJ1O 1 hour ago

Noegothealbum

777 I am the the Son of Man. I am the 2nd coming. RT @IslamRizza: Go ahead and #MAGA Trump voters ✊🏿🧐. To be very clear, we in the Nation of Islam do not take part in wars that go toward k… 5 hours ago

AJ_Alarid

Anthony J. Alarid RT @FrancisBrennan: Joe Lieberman on whether President Trump needed Congressional approval for the airstrike that killed Iranian terrorist… 6 hours ago

bennomatic

Bennomatic I mean, just to be clear here, it would have been OK for Galtieri to take out Thatcher once plans were afoot to lib… https://t.co/nW8eRqnUyu 11 hours ago

mom_o_bomb_o

Mom.o.bomb.o RT @AceHigh54: Tonight makes it clear, Trump was right to take out the world's biggest terrorist. Iran saves face, with very little damage… 15 hours ago

marccarpenter3

marccarpenter Pretty clear this was a face saving "attack". Khomeini took responsibility for ordering the attack. Then they hit… https://t.co/5emy6CFHtK 15 hours ago

AceHigh54

Ace High Tonight makes it clear, Trump was right to take out the world's biggest terrorist. Iran saves face, with very litt… https://t.co/CALpNoMxJv 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes [Video]Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said additional 'punishing' sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world powers to abandon..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

All is well’ tweets Trump after Iran launches retaliatory missile attacks at US bases in Iraq [Video]All is well’ tweets Trump after Iran launches retaliatory missile attacks at US bases in Iraq

All is well’ tweets Trump after Iran launches retaliatory missile attacks at US bases in Iraq

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.