Billie Lourd stood in for late mum Carrie fisher during 'The Rise of Skywalker' shoot

Actress Billie Lourd stood in for her late mum Carrie Fisher to shoot an emotional scene as iconic character Princess Leia for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

💝🌹 I❤️my nieces 💝🌹 RT @people : Billie Lourd Stood In for Mom Carrie Fisher in 'Poignant' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Scene https://t.co/gZKdan9YQ8 6 days ago

103.3 AMP Radio Who better to play Princess Leia than the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter? #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker https://t.co/Xxxx88hsXn 6 days ago

the 206geek🎙 Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Played Young Leia In STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: () — The scene featur… https://t.co/gUHSVuMAmz 6 days ago

Matthew Rozsa A recent interview revealed that Billie Lourd, the daughter of late actress Carrie Fisher, stood in as a body doubl… https://t.co/ezT2XoA8vZ 5 days ago

MAGIC 106.7 Who better to play Princess Leia than the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter? #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker https://t.co/pto2260IIy 5 days ago

103.3 AMP Radio Who better to play Princess Leia than the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter? #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker https://t.co/Xxxx87ZRyN 4 days ago

MAGIC 106.7 Who better to play Princess Leia than the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter? #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker https://t.co/pto225J7jY 4 days ago

Alternative Buffalo Who better to play Princess Leia than the late Carrie Fisher’s daughter? #TheDailyFeed https://t.co/A3M0g1Dqvn 3 days ago