Billie Lourd stood in for late mum Carrie fisher during 'The Rise of Skywalker' shoot

Billie Lourd stood in for late mum Carrie fisher during 'The Rise of Skywalker' shoot

Billie Lourd stood in for late mum Carrie fisher during 'The Rise of Skywalker' shoot

Actress Billie Lourd stood in for her late mum Carrie Fisher to shoot an emotional scene as iconic character Princess Leia for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
