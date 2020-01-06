Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Calls On House Republicans To Vote Against Pelosi's War Powers Resolution

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Trump Calls On House Republicans To Vote Against Pelosi's War Powers ResolutionPresident Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump calls on all Republicans to oppose ‘Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s’ War Powers Resolution

President Trump called on fellow Republicans to oppose a resolution meant to place restrictions on...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News


Iran crisis: Pelosi announces war powers resolution vote to limit Trump action on Tehran

Speaker concerned president acting 'without respect for constitutional authority congress has to...
Independent - Published Also reported by •NewsyFOXNews.comReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

realmarcofranco

marco a franco jr. RT @MSNBC: .@NicolleDWallace, responding to Sen. Lee's comments, calls the moment a "huge deal," as "Republicans in the Senate are, by and… 1 minute ago

Newsenm

ENM News President Trump urged all House Republicans Thursday to vote against a Democratic-sponsored War Powers Resolution s… https://t.co/OyuB9HUJxn 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran [Video]House To Vote On War Powers Resolution Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

The resolution would limit President Donald Trump's military actions in Iran.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

House of Representatives to vote to limit President Trump's ability to take military action [Video]House of Representatives to vote to limit President Trump's ability to take military action

House Democrats will vote on a War Powers Resolution to reassert congress&apos;s authority to declare war. Story: https://wfts.tv/2QZqJxl

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.