How to Help Puerto Rico Following the 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

The largest earthquake to hit Puerto Rico since 2014 struck the island Tuesday morning.

Here are a few ways to help.

Help Fund First Responders, The Hispanic Federation’s Unidos program ensures that emergency relief has long-term effects and supports first responders.

Donate to Americares, The organization played a pivotal role in the aftermath of Hurricane María and is currently accepting emergency donations.

Give to World Central Kitchen, The food-based first response service is already gearing up to assist in relief efforts following the most recent quakes.

Contact Your Representatives, Puerto Rico does not receive equal support despite being a U.S. territory.

Tell your representatives to prioritize relief efforts.

Donate to Direct Relief, The organization is mobilizing doctors and nurses and is also helping with the Australian bushfires