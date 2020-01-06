Global  

How to Help Puerto Rico Following the 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

The largest earthquake to hit Puerto Rico since 2014 struck the island Tuesday morning.

Here are a few ways to help.

Help Fund First Responders, The Hispanic Federation’s Unidos program ensures that emergency relief has long-term effects and supports first responders.

Donate to Americares, The organization played a pivotal role in the aftermath of Hurricane María and is currently accepting emergency donations.

Give to World Central Kitchen, The food-based first response service is already gearing up to assist in relief efforts following the most recent quakes.

Contact Your Representatives, Puerto Rico does not receive equal support despite being a U.S. territory.

Tell your representatives to prioritize relief efforts.

Donate to Direct Relief, The organization is mobilizing doctors and nurses and is also helping with the Australian bushfires
5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto RicoWatch VideoPuerto Rico is recovering after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the island early this...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comNew Zealand HeraldDenver PostUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesSBS


Puerto Rico earthquake caught on camera

A camera was rolling in a sound recording booth when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



