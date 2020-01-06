How to Help Puerto Rico Following the 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
How to Help Puerto Rico Following
the 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake.
The largest earthquake to hit Puerto Rico
since 2014 struck the island Tuesday morning.
Here are a few ways to help.
Help Fund First Responders, The Hispanic Federation’s Unidos
program ensures that emergency
relief has long-term effects and
supports first responders.
Donate to Americares, The organization played a pivotal role in the aftermath of Hurricane María and is currently accepting emergency donations.
Give to World Central Kitchen, The food-based first response service is already gearing up to assist in relief efforts following the most recent quakes.
Contact Your Representatives, Puerto Rico does not receive equal
support despite being a U.S. territory.
Tell your representatives to
prioritize relief efforts.
Donate to Direct Relief, The organization is mobilizing doctors and nurses and is also helping with the Australian bushfires