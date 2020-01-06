Trump moves to exempt big projects from environmental review

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "Since Day one, my administration has made fixing this regulatory nightmare a top priority." The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled a sweeping plan to speed up approval for major infrastructure projects by re-writing regulations meant to protect the environment.

The proposal marks the first overhaul in four decades of the National Environmental Policy Act - a law aimed at ensuring the government protects the environment when reviewing or making decisions about major projects… (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "We want to build new roads, bridges and highways - bigger better and faster." The proposal would put one federal agency in charge of overseeing the review process… It's part of a larger effort by President Donald Trump to cut regulatory red tape as industry groups complain about bureaucratic delays that stall projects… But environmental groups warn that the plan would remove a powerful tool to protect against climate change, and one that communities use to have a say about the projects built their neighborhoods.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "I want clean air and clean water.

I also want jobs, though." The proposed rule would mean federal agencies would not need to factor in the "cumulative impacts" of a project, making it easier for major fossil fuel projects to sail through the approval process and avoid legal challenges.

It would also set a two-year deadline for environmental impact studies and a one-year deadline for environmental assessments.