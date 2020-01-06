Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump moves to exempt big projects from environmental review

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Trump moves to exempt big projects from environmental review

Trump moves to exempt big projects from environmental review

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled a plan to speed permitting for major infrastructure projects like oil pipelines, road expansions and bridges, one of the biggest deregulatory actions of the president's tenure.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump moves to exempt big projects from environmental review

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "Since Day one, my administration has made fixing this regulatory nightmare a top priority." The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled a sweeping plan to speed up approval for major infrastructure projects by re-writing regulations meant to protect the environment.

The proposal marks the first overhaul in four decades of the National Environmental Policy Act - a law aimed at ensuring the government protects the environment when reviewing or making decisions about major projects… (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "We want to build new roads, bridges and highways - bigger better and faster." The proposal would put one federal agency in charge of overseeing the review process… It's part of a larger effort by President Donald Trump to cut regulatory red tape as industry groups complain about bureaucratic delays that stall projects… But environmental groups warn that the plan would remove a powerful tool to protect against climate change, and one that communities use to have a say about the projects built their neighborhoods.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "I want clean air and clean water.

I also want jobs, though." The proposed rule would mean federal agencies would not need to factor in the "cumulative impacts" of a project, making it easier for major fossil fuel projects to sail through the approval process and avoid legal challenges.

It would also set a two-year deadline for environmental impact studies and a one-year deadline for environmental assessments.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Moves to Exempt Big Projects From Environmental Review

The White House, hoping to speed infrastructure projects like pipelines, will formally introduce...
NYTimes.com - Published

Trump to overhaul environmental review process, dismiss climate impacts: sources

The Trump administration will unveil new regulations on Wednesday, which would limit the types of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Trump Proposal Could Overhaul Landmark Environmental Regulations [Video]New Trump Proposal Could Overhaul Landmark Environmental Regulations

The Trump administration has peeled away environmental regulations before, but this would be the most significant rollback yet.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Trump: 'I Am A Big Believer In That Word, Environment' [Video]Trump: 'I Am A Big Believer In That Word, Environment'

President Trump held a media briefing.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.