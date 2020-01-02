Global  

NYC Transit Workers Ratified New 4-Year Contract

NYC Transit Workers Ratified New 4-Year Contract

NYC Transit Workers Ratified New 4-Year Contract

The Transport Workers Union Local 100 says union employees ratified the agreement with 66% of workers voting "yes." Workers will get almost 10% in pay raises over four years.
