NYC Transit Workers Ratified New 4-Year Contract 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published NYC Transit Workers Ratified New 4-Year Contract The Transport Workers Union Local 100 says union employees ratified the agreement with 66% of workers voting "yes." Workers will get almost 10% in pay raises over four years.

