Protesters in London demand drastic action to combat global climate crisis

Protesters in London demand drastic action to combat global climate crisis

Protesters in London demand drastic action to combat global climate crisis

Hundreds of campaigners from various climate change movement groups protest in central London on January 10 against the Australian government’s failure to respond to the bushfires and address the cli
Protesters in London demand drastic action to combat global climate crisis

Hundreds of campaigners from various climate change movement groups protest in central London on January 10 against the Australian government’s failure to respond to the bushfires and address the climate and ecological crisis.




