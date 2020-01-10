Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Boeing Messages on 737 Max Development: 'Designed by Clowns'

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Boeing Messages on 737 Max Development: 'Designed by Clowns'

Boeing Messages on 737 Max Development: 'Designed by Clowns'

In Boeing documents turned over to lawmakers related to the 737 Max jet development, one message read: "This airplane is designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridiculed 737 MAX [Video]'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridiculed 737 MAX

Boeing has released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was &quot;designed by clowns who..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridiculed 737 MAX [Video]'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridiculed 737 MAX

Boeing has released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was "designed by clowns who in turn..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.