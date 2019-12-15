Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chiefs Sunday will be cold one

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
Chiefs Sunday will be cold one

Chiefs Sunday will be cold one

Temperatures will start off at 12 degrees to begin your Sunday.

Temperatures will slowly climb into the low 30s.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Daniel56194843

Daniel RT @jjbirden: It’s #RedFriday Kansas City Chiefs fans and I think it’s going to be a cold one on Sunday. That’s all right, our #Chiefs will… 2 hours ago

cjkc_life09

Connie Jo ‼️🏈 SUNDAY GAMEDAY FORECAST - our Saturday snow has all but ended in KC, tonight will be cold and clearing. Sunday'… https://t.co/ulFebQsFpA 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bourbon County sheriff says going to Chiefs game saved his life [Video]Bourbon County sheriff says going to Chiefs game saved his life

One fan going to the game on Sunday said the Chiefs may have helped saved his life. The Bourbon County, Kansas, sheriff suffered a stroke on his way in to watch the game against the Raiders last month.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:20Published

Chiefs fans brave snow, cold [Video]Chiefs fans brave snow, cold

Kansas City Chiefs fans are taking in Sunday's snow storm.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.