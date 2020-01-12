McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:34s - Published McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night A couple consisting of one Chiefs fan and one Texans fan traveled to Kansas City for tomorrow's game at Arrowhead stadium. 0

McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night
Power and Light hosted a Chiefs bar crawl ahead of tomorrow's game. But McFadden's turned into a Texans bar for the night. Our crews met a couple with one Texans fan and one Chiefs fan. They traveled from Houston for a match-up they say they couldn't miss.
Randy Lee from Houston TX: "We always hope for a Chiefs Texans playoff because it's really fun for the house divided thing."
Arrowhead parking lot gates open at 9 tomorrow morning. Stadium gates open at noon. Kick-off is set for a few minutes after.





