Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night

McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night

A couple consisting of one Chiefs fan and one Texans fan traveled to Kansas City for tomorrow's game at Arrowhead stadium.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

McFadden's turns into Texans bar for the night

NEWS.POWER AND LIGHTHOSTED A CHIEFS BARCRAWL AHEAD OFTOMORROW'S GAME.BUT MCFADDEN'S TURNEDINTO A TEXANS BAR FORTHE NIGHT.OUR CREWS MET ACOUPLE WITH ONE TEXANSFAN AND ONE CHIEFS FAN.THEY TRAVELED FROMHOUSTON FOR A MATCH-UPTHEY SAY THEY COULDN'TMISS.Randy Lee from Houston TX"We always hope for a chiefstexansplayoff because it's really funfor thehouse divided thing."ARROWHEAD PARKINGLOT GATES OPEN AT NITOMORROW MORNING.STADIUM GATES OPEN ATNOON.KICK-OFF IS SET FOR AFEW MINUTES AFTER




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.