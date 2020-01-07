Global  

This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti (Sunday, January 12th)

This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti (Sunday, January 12th)

This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti (Sunday, January 12th)

This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti.

January 12, 2010.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck at 4:53 p.m.

Local time, devastating the small Caribbean island nation.

It was the strongest quake to strike the region in more than 200 years.

More than 200,000 people were killed.

Reducing countless homes to rubble, the quake left nearly one million people homeless.

Thousands of bodies were picked up by trucks and buried in mass graves.

One of the poorest nations on Earth, Haiti's recovery effort relied on billions of dollars in global donations
