Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election

Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election

Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election

Taiwan&apos;s public reacted with a mix of excitement and disappointment on Sunday morning, after incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen&apos;s government won another four-year term by a landslide, and her Democratic Progressive Party also gained a majority in parliament.

Emer McCarthy reports.
