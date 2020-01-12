Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election Taiwan's public reacted with a mix of excitement and disappointment on Sunday morning, after incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen's government won another four-year term by a landslide, and her Democratic Progressive Party also gained a majority in parliament. Emer McCarthy reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Reuters TV Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election https://t.co/OCvRJBXxxf https://t.co/UbWE1LwTsu 49 minutes ago Baroness von Behr Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election - - CenturyLink https://t.co/i0WI8cqFQM 1 hour ago SingaporeNewsSG Mixed reactions after landslide Taiwanese election https://t.co/yfBupObKCO :Auto pickup by wikyou 1 hour ago