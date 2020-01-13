Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and More on the Full Actress Roundtable

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 57:23s - Published < > Embed
Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and More on the Full Actress RoundtableScarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and More on the Full Actress Roundtable
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

john__pemberton

pemberton RT @Gavatzony: BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Kathy Bates e Florence Pugh. #OscarNoms Jennifer L… 5 minutes ago

Manjeet70073220

JE Subhash Nagar RT @moviesndtv: #OscarNoms: Best Supporting Actress nominees – Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansso… 7 minutes ago

Qwaqwaathandile

AllSmiles RT @ScarlettForum: 📣 | Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern received 6 Academy Award nominations includin… 13 minutes ago

CityNewsMTL

CityNews Montreal The nominees for best supporting actress are: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”; Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett… https://t.co/YND7YusxHI 15 minutes ago

ItalianMike92

ITALIAN MIKE 🇮🇹 Supporting Actress: Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” F… https://t.co/vF647creP6 16 minutes ago

mahsalabbaf

Kit_Scarlett_HL RT @itscapwidow: "scarlett johansson, florence pugh, I love you, I share this award with all of you" – laura dern https://t.co/UYP9jEXtKj 18 minutes ago

ZumaXY

son of uncle vitorio, friend of orlando RT @Chike____: The Two Popes. Both Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins nominated. Marriage Story Both Adam Driver, Laura Dern and Scarlett… 24 minutes ago

Clarice0_

Clarice Starling RT @RaminSetoodeh: After today's #OscarNoms, total acting noms: 9 - Al Pacino 6 - Leo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks 5 - Anthony Hopkins 4 - Renee Zel… 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 [Video]Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020

Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 Best Picture "Ford v Ferrari" "The Irishman" "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker" "Little Women" "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" "Marriage Story" "Parasite" "1917"..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 03:10Published

Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Awkwafina and More on the Full Actress Roundtable [Video]Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Awkwafina and More on the Full Actress Roundtable

Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o, Awkwafina Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger joined for the annual Actress Roundtable.

Credit: THR Roundtables     Duration: 57:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.