New York Hanukkah Machete Attack Suspect Could Face Murder Charges

A man was accused of stabbing at least five people in a machete rampage at the home of a Hasidic rabbi.

This was during a Hanukkah celebration, reports Reuters.

He could face a death penalty trial if one of his alleged victims, still in a coma, dies.

Grafton Thomas, 37, appeared in court where he pleaded not guilty to federal hate crimes.

This was for the Dec.

28 stabbing of members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York.

It brings the number of federal charges he faces to 10.

Thomas spoke only briefly, confirming his name and age and saying that he has taken the drug Prozac.