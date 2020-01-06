Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kristin Cavallari: Is Jay Cutler taller than these famous men?

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Kristin Cavallari: Is Jay Cutler taller than these famous men?

Kristin Cavallari: Is Jay Cutler taller than these famous men?

How does Kristin Cavallari's husband stack up against these men?

Page Six quizzed the star of "Very Cavallari" on various male celebs' heights compared to her hubby, Jay Cutler, who stands at 6-foot-3 and one 1/4 inch.

"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are the Realest Couple on Reality TV! Relive Their Best Moments

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler know how to put the real in reality TV. Over the course of Very...
E! Online - Published

Kristin Cavallari says she and Jay Cutler’s sex life gets ‘better’ with time: ‘You get to know each other’

Kristin Cavallari has been married to former NFL star Jay Cutler for six years and their relationship...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kristin Cavallari Talks Season Three Of “Very Cavallari,' Her Hit E! Series [Video]Kristin Cavallari Talks Season Three Of “Very Cavallari," Her Hit E! Series

E!'s “Very Cavallari” continues to give fans an exclusive look inside the life of celebrity entrepreneur, reality superstar and lifestyle tastemaker Kristin Cavallari. This season, Cavallari's life..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 23:19Published

Kristin Cavallari Wants Her Kids To Make Their Own Decisions [Video]Kristin Cavallari Wants Her Kids To Make Their Own Decisions

Informed by her own experience on MTV's "Laguna Beach" Kristin Cavallari elaborates on her deicison to keep her kids off social media and how she responds to online trolls.

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.