Will Smith Admits He Was Insanely Jealous Over Wife Jada Pinkett's Relationship With 2Pac

NEW YORK, NY – Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are currently doing press rounds in support of their forthcoming Bad Boys For Life film.

On Monday (January 13), the seasoned acting duo stopped by The Breakfast Club where Smith spoke candidly about his feelings surrounding Jada Pinkett-Smith’s relationship with the late Tupac Shakur.

Was Will Smith Jealous of Jada's Relationship With Tupac? 'F--- Yeah'

Will Smith is opening up about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's close friendship with Tupac Shakur, and...
Will Smith regrets jealousy over Jada Pinkett Smith's friendship with Tupac

The actor revealed on 'The Breakfast Club' that he "couldn't handle" how close his wife was to Shakur.

When Will Smith Gets Jealous

Jada Pinkett Smith and Shakur met as teens and remained close until the rapper's death.

