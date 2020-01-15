This dancing US middle school teacher is blowing up on TikTok due to his smooth moves

And the best teacher award goes to... Craig Smith, the 52-year-old father-of-two and middle school teacher from Louisville, Kentucky.

Craig, a teacher at Oldham County Middle School, is going viral on TikTok, the social media platform favoured by Gen Z, by posting upbeat dancing videos from his classroom.

Craig told Newsflare: "I have always tried to stay in touch with current trends and social media in order to better communicate with my students.

I have always enjoyed dancing since I was very young.

"My daughters watch TikTok so I checked it out.

My youngest daughter and I did a couple of TikTok's and when the students at my school found out they really got into it.... so I decided to do a dance TikTok.

"It sort of took off at school and the students called me TikTok famous.

I did another video right before Xmas break and they really went crazy and started following me and saying it was viral.

"The last video I did for some reason went even crazier and the kids started getting even more interested, always telling me about followers and likes and that I was viral.

When I hit Instagram it really got crazy.

"I really only did this to help my relationship with my students.

It helps them to see that I know and understand some of the things they do and like.

It also helps me communicate with them and get through to them in other situations.

As a teacher, my relationship with my students is paramount to their learning and I like the energy it brings." Check out Craig's uplifting TikTok: @craigsmith405