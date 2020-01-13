CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:35s - Published CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will walk out of Tihar jail 25 days after his arrest on charges of inciting a mob but he can’t stay in the national capital or hold any protests.

