CAA protests: Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail; barred from holding protests

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will walk out of Tihar jail 25 days after his arrest on charges of inciting a mob but he can’t stay in the national capital or hold any protests.
