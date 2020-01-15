Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House Lawmakers Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:16s - Published < > Embed
House Lawmakers Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

House Lawmakers Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

The House of Representatives formally delivered two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, setting the stage for a trial to determine whether a president should be removed from office for just the third time in U.S. history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi Says She's Ready To Send Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

Pelosi Says She's Ready To Send Articles Of Impeachment To The SenateWatch VideoSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate's impeachment trial will likely...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerWorldNewsFOXNews.comEurasia ReviewUSATODAY.comMediaite


Start the countdown for Trump impeachment trial

Buckle up for impeachment trial Mark the calendar. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House will...
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

House Delivers Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Senate [Video]House Delivers Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Senate

The House delivered two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday but were told to wait until Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published

Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate [Video]Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.