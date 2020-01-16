Lupe Izzo chairing MSU food drive 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:48s - Published Lupe Izzo chairing MSU food drive As the first lady for Michigan State Basketball, Lupe Izzo has a chance to promote a cause that means the world to her family. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Phil Knight RT @fbcmich: While you're out supporting the MSU Basketball team tonight be sure to join the cause and make a monetary or non-perishable fo… 1 day ago Food Bank Council of Michigan While you're out supporting the MSU Basketball team tonight be sure to join the cause and make a monetary or non-pe… https://t.co/w4KDZauXSn 1 day ago FOX 47 News Lupe Izzo says her father helped Camille Abood and former Lansing Mayor David Hollister create the Greater Lansing… https://t.co/0R0KrHjbPc 3 days ago WILX News 10 On Friday night, Lupe Izzo will be helping to collect food and monetary donations to fill up the Greater Lansing an… https://t.co/QfP4rycJTd 3 days ago