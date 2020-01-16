Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time
Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time
The Congresswoman is opening up about her very personal battle with alopecia.
WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
