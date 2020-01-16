Global  

Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time

Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time

Ayanna Pressley Shares Struggle With Alopecia, Reveals Bald Head For First Time

The Congresswoman is opening up about her very personal battle with alopecia.

WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals bald head, announces she has alopecia

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., opened up about her struggle with alopecia, a common autoimmune skin...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition [Video]What Is Alopecia? Dr. Mallika Mashall Sheds Light On Hair Loss Condition

Dr. Mallika Marshall explains what alopecia is after Rep. Ayanna Pressley revealed her condition.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:31Published

Battle With Alopecia: Ayanna Pressley Reveals Bald Head For First Time [Video]Battle With Alopecia: Ayanna Pressley Reveals Bald Head For First Time

Rep. Ayanna Pressley says she has alopecia and revealed her bald head for the first time.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:23Published

