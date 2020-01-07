‘Insecure’ Season 4 Has a Return Date
‘Insecure’ Season 4
Has a Return Date The show’s creator, Issa Rae, has
said the new season will feature
all the characters “leveling up.” Rae shared at the Television Critics Association (TCA)
that the season will capture “the fallout that
happens when turning 30.” Cast members Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Amanda Seales
and Natasha Rothwell are all set to return.
Rae recently made headlines for her commentary
on the lack of female nominees for Best Director
at the Academy Awards.
Issa Rae,
via TCA panel The season four premiere
will air April 12 on HBO.