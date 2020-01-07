Global  

‘Insecure’ Season 4 Has a Return Date The show’s creator, Issa Rae, has said the new season will feature all the characters “leveling up.” Rae shared at the Television Critics Association (TCA) that the season will capture “the fallout that happens when turning 30.” Cast members Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell are all set to return.

Rae recently made headlines for her commentary on the lack of female nominees for Best Director at the Academy Awards.

Issa Rae, via TCA panel The season four premiere will air April 12 on HBO.
