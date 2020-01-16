Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:15s - Published

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals Struggle With Alopecia

Rep.

The Democrat from Massachusetts shared the news in a video from 'The Root.'.

She is one of nearly seven million in the United States with the skin disease.

The freshman representative also showed off her bald head as a result of the condition.

This is my official public revealing.

I am ready now because I want to be freed from the secret and the shame that that secret carries with it, Ayanna Pressley, via 'The Root'.

The Senegalese twists she started wearing years ago became part of her political identity.

My twists have became such a synonymous and conflated part of not only my personal identity and how I show up in the world but my political brand, Ayanna Pressley, via 'The Root'.

The 45-year-old goes on to say that her hair loss worsened towards the end of last year.

By December it was all gone, but Pressley isn't hiding from her appearance anymore.

I'm very early in my alopecia journey.

But I'm making progress every day, and that's why I'm doing this today, Ayanna Pressley, via 'The Root'