Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lebanon > Lebanon's economic crisis hits the street and the piste

Lebanon's economic crisis hits the street and the piste

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Lebanon's economic crisis hits the street and the piste

Lebanon's economic crisis hits the street and the piste

More than 300 protesters are injured in clashes amid Lebanon's economic crisis - the effect of which is being felt from Beirut to the country's popular ski resorts.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lebanon's economic crisis hits the street and the piste

More than 300 people have been treated for injuries following hours of clashes between security forces and protesters that rocked central Beirut on Saturday (January 18) night.

That's the highest toll in some of the most intense violence since largely peaceful protests erupted across the country in October.

Security forces fired volleys of tear gas and deployed water cannon while protesters hurled stones, steel barriers and flower pots.

With Lebanon sinking deeper into its worst economic crisis in decades, anger has boiled over at the ruling elite.

The Lebanese pound has lost nearly half its value and dollar shortages have driven up prices.

The impact of that is not just being felt on Beirut's chaotic streets but also on the snowy pistes of one of Lebanon's most popular ski resorts.

Numbers are down and several slopes have been closed at the Mzaar ski resort which has slashed prices by 30 percent to entice skiers.

Nicole Wakim Freiha is the resorts marketing and development manager.

(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) MARKETING AND DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR OF MZAAR SKI RESORT, NICOLE WAKIM FREIHA, SAYING: "It is still slow, it is still slow, but the weather is great and the snow as well, so we're inviting everyone to come." Tourism has traditionally been an important part of the Lebanese economy, but the worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 war has led banks to impose tight restrictions - forcing even those with money to think carefully before they spend.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Confusezeus

Nadim Shehadi RT @KimGhattas: Economic hardship at all levels in Lebanon as crisis hits hard. This month one of the country’s top music station, a favori… 18 hours ago

KimGhattas

Kim Ghattas Economic hardship at all levels in Lebanon as crisis hits hard. This month one of the country’s top music station,… https://t.co/kA19bukeOw 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lebanon approves 2020 budget despite protests [Video]Lebanon approves 2020 budget despite protests

Lebanon approves 2020 budget despite protests

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published

Lebanon's Parliament to debate new budget amid protests [Video]Lebanon's Parliament to debate new budget amid protests

New Lebanon government set to ratify financial plan hoped to salvage economy in tailspin.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.