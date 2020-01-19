Liverpool go 16 points clear with 2-0 win over Man United

SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 19, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "Yeah they can sing (Anfield crowd) whatever they want apart from my name before the game is finished.

We're not here to dictate what they have to sing.

So, if our fans would not be in a good mood now there (that) would be really strange." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "So, of course they're (Anfield crowd) allowed to dream, to sing whatever they want.

As long as they do their job as well in the moment when we play, all fine.

We will not be part of that party yet.

But it's no problem.

We know our job." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING: "Marcus will - he suffered a stress fracture against Wolverhampton.

He'll be out for - I don't know how long he'll be out for.

We'll give him enough time to heal of course.

And normally six weeks before you can get going like slightly probably.

And then he'll need time to get match fit again." STORY: Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League after a 14th-minute Virgil van Dijk header and a stoppage-time strike from Mohamed Salah gave them a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday (January 19).

Afterwards Juergen Klopp said the Anfield crowd were allowed to sing anything they want as his side chase their first league title in 30 years.

For United, who battled hard but were outclassed in all departments, it was another reminder of just how much work is ahead of them if they are to get back to being in contention for titles.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered another blow to his hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with the news that his top scorer Marcus Rashford was not only out for the trip to Anfield but will face several weeks on the sidelines with a back injury.